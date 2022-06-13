e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Christian Hospital land scam takes another twist

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous Christian Hospital land scam in the town took another twist on Monday when Dhar police along with local municipality team discovered the stone inscription of Christian Hospital.

Stone inscription bearing the message that the original hospital was opened in June, 1897 by Colonel His Highness Sir Udaji Rao Puar, Maharaja of Dhar. The present building was opened in 1925 by princess Vijaya Raje of Dhar.

With this, it was proved that the land was donated by Colonel Sir Udaji Rao Puar, the then Dhar Maharaja whom Sudhir Das, one of the key conspirators in the scam, attempted to sell Sudhir Jain and one Ankit Vadera. So far police booked four accused in the case. Out of this, Sudhir Das is in jail, while three others are on the run. Police also booked the then SDM CK Gupta in the case.

