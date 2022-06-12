Dhar: BJP Mahila Morcha meets to discuss civic polls, other issues

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Mahila Morcha organised its district working committee here at the BJP office on Saturday. The meeting was held in the presence of state general secretary and divisional in-charge Maya Patel and district president Rajiv Yadav.

During the meeting, wide discussions were held on the forthcoming booth expansion programme, beneficiaries' conference and the role of women in upcoming local body elections.

Mahila Morcha district president, Kusum Solanki, while presiding over the meeting, elaborated and emphasised on work being done by the Mahila Morcha in view of the interest of the people. Former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former district panchayat president Malti Patel and other dignitaries also provided their valuable guidance in the meeting.

Media in-charge Sanjay Sharma told that Twinkle Jain was felicitated and presented with a shawl and a shriphal for cracking the UPSC exam with an AIR 138th rank. Mahila Morcha district general secretary Sunita Dubey, Sonali Srivastava, front district in-charge Vinita Joshi, front district vice president Sonu Singh, Mahilamorcha district media in-charge Kavita Dabi and other party workers were also present. The meeting was conducted by general secretary Sunita Dubey while Sonali Shrivastava proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the meeting.

