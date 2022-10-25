Dhar: 2 dead, 35 injured as pick up vehicle falls into gorge

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and 35 persons were injured when a pick-up vehicle (MP11-G6156) fell into a 30-feet deep gorge on Ganpati Ghat section of the National Highway No 3.

The incident was reported around 10 am on Sunday and the deceased were identified as Sunderlal, 45, and Bherusingh, 60, of Banjari village under Nalcha Block of Dhar district.

According to information, the deceased and other injured passengers were heading towards Maheshwar to immerse ashes of one of their relatives when the accident took place.

Police said that a trailer truck rammed into a car after the driver lost control of the truck due to break failure on a stiff slope. While the truck and car driver were involved in an argument, a pickup hit the car and fell into a 30 feet deep gorge on the side of the road.

Villagers of Banjari village of Nalchha block were travelling in the pick-up van. They were going to Maheshwar for ashes immersion. The injured were taken to Dhamnod Hospital by toll ambulance. From where 10 people were referred to Dhar and Indore.

