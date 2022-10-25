Dhar: Deepawali Milan with CM Bal Ashirwad Yojana beneficiaries

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): Former president of Central Counselling Board (CCB) Rajeev Yadav celebrated Diwali with the beneficiary children of Chief Minister (CM) Bal Ashirwad Yojana and CM Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana, said women and child development department district programme officer Subhash Jain. The event was also addressed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan through an online medium.

On this occasion, Yadav said that through the above-mentioned schemes, the government was continuously trying to make the dreams of children come true. He said that under CM Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana, every beneficiary child, who lost their parents between March 1 and June 30, 2021, was given an assistance amount of Rs 5,000 till he/she turns 21 years of age. Along with this, a monthly ration is provided to the child and his guardian under the National Food Security Act.

Similarly, under CM Bal Ashirwad Yojana, an assistance amount of Rs 4, 000 would be provided to children till they turn 18 years of age if they have lost their parents. The main aim of this scheme is to economically establish a child in the society. Currently, 280 children in the district are taking advantage of this scheme. Public representatives and members were also present.

