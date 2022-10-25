Dhar: Man murdered on suspicion of illicit relationship

Representative image |

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): One person was murdered by a father–son duo over suspicion of the former having an illicit relationship with the wife of an accused. The incident was reported at Barda village in Dhar district and the deceased was identified as Nirbhay Singh, Tanda police said.

Police claimed that accused Magar Singh and his son Nawal Singh have fled the village and a search is on for them.

Police informed that Magar Singh suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with Nirbhay Singh. On Saturday night, the accused father-son assaulted the deceased after they were involved in an argument. During this Magar Singh attacked Nirbhay on his head with wood. Due to which Nirbhay Singh died. When the wife of the accused came to the spot to intervene, the accused also assaulted her. The accused fled from the village after the incident.

The villagers informed the Tanda police about the murder, after which the police reached the spot. The body was kept in the government hospital on Saturday and the post-mortem was done in the presence of police in the hospital on Sunday morning. After which the body was handed over to the relatives.

According to the information, both the accused Magar Singh and Naval Singh have their houses in Barda. Yesterday the accused reached the house of the deceased Naval Singh with his son Nirbhay Singh and started a quarrel which resulted in the murder.

Police station in-charge Vijay Vaskale told that a team has been sent to arrest the accused after registering the case.