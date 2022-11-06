Dhamnod: Four of a family, including 2 kids die in bus-bike collision

FP Photo

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two children were killed in a collision between a bus and a bike in Dhar district, late Saturday night.

Devi Singh was riding a bike with wife Anita riding pillion along with sons Chetan and Chintu when the accident took place. They were going to their village, Bakaner from Dhamnod.

The bus (MP09 FA 9712) hit the bike (MP10 NE 5536) on Rau-Khalghat four-lane in Dhamnod police station area, while taking a turn from the intersection in front of Bhati Dhaba. The bus was reportedly coming down the Ganpati Ghat around 10 pm on Saturday night.

All four bodies were taken to the Dhamnod community health centre in an ambulance. The bodies will be given to the family members of the victim after post-mortem.

Later, Dhamnod police managed to stop the bus, some 17 km away, at Vinayak Dhaba in front of the Dhamnod Khalghat toll plaza. However, angered by the increasing cases of road accidents in the state recently, locals took to the streets and pelted stones.

A total of 11 people had died in Betul car accident two days ago when an SUV rammed into a bus. In another road accident in Niwari on Saturday, 3 people were killed.