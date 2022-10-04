Dewas: Ward no 10 declared as 'Pink Ward'

Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ward no 10 of the city has been declared as "Pink Ward '' under the cleaning survey programme organised by the municipal corporation at Malhar Smriti Auditorium. Addressing the said ward, Dewas mayor Geeta Agrawal said that the cleaning team of this ward will be only made up of women. From the sanitisation officer to the operator of garbage collecting vehicles, all will be managed†by women. Mayor Agrawal informed that the aim of "Pink Ward" is to empower women and make them self-reliant.

A QR code was also launched in the programme which will help the public to know more about Dewas municipal corporation. Through scanning this QR, one can receive information related to the ward and its government. Along with this, their problems related to administration will also be resolved. On this occasion, talented children and cleaning workers were also honoured.

In the programme, BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has generated a feeling of cleanliness among the citizens. In the end, the artistes of Dhvanil Natya Sanstha also staged a play on "Swachata Mitra". Brand Ambassador Syed Maqsood Ali, Mahesh Soni, and others were also present.