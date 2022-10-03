Dewas: District-level junior kabaddi competition held

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level junior kabaddi competition was held here at Central Malwa Academy under the guidance of District Kabaddi Association president Vikram Singh Puar.

Arthur Brown, principal, Delhi World Public School, Betma was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony.

The guest was welcomed with a bouquet by Vishnu Verma, Afzal Khan, Vishal Sharma, Sandeep Jadhav, Iqbal Khan, Salman Bharti, PS Swami, Pawan Patil, Pawan Yadav, Arjun Solanki, Shailendra Chandravanshi, Suraj Vamani, Rajveer Thakur, Vishal Singh, Rashmi Thakur, Harshita Koshal, Raina Koshal and Priyanshi Kadam.

A total of 16 teams from the district participated in the competition. Out of which 12 players will represent the district in the 48th junior (boys) state level competition to be held in Khategaon from October 08 to 11. The winner of the competition, Sandy Academy and the runners-up City Convent School, were honoured by the guests with attractive trophies. Hemendra Nigam conducted the programme.

