Dewas: PMAY review meeting held

Dewas (Madhyas Pradesh): Dewas municipal commissioner chaired a meeting regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during which he directed the responsible officials to inform the beneficiaries to build their houses with the amount provided under PMAY.

He also instructed the officials to take strict legal actions against those beneficiaries who had already received both instalments of the housing scheme but have not started the construction work till now.

Along with this, the department in-charge superintending engineer Arun Mehta was instructed to monitor housing construction. He also ordered sanitization officer to collect fine from people littering the surroundings.

Instruction to conduct a door-to-door survey of eligible beneficiaries under the chief minister's public service campaign was also given. Regarding this, camps will be set-up in the 45 wards of the city from October 1-5.