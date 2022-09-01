Dewas: Transport Nagar to soon come up on 11- hectare land

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has closed all proceedings pertaining to Transport Nagar, hence clearing the way for the construction of the proposed Transport Nagar on 11 hectares of land owned by the Dewas Development Authority (DDA).

As per details, a new Transport Nagar has been proposed to be developed on the land owned by the Dewas Development Authority (DDA) under Development (Master) Plan.

For the past 6 months, several discussions were held to free the land from the clutches of encroachers. Following demarcation of land by the Revenue Department around three months ago, DDA had erected fencing and built a site (office) on the land but it was demolished by encroachers.

On August 31, DDA began road construction work in presence of civic body members beside police officials. Transport Nagar has been proposed to be built at a total cost of Rs 30 crore.

This would give a boost to the transport and infrastructure in the city, apart from the development of infrastructure, provide long-term advantages to business and industry along the Indore-Bhopal road and provide necessary logistics infrastructure needed to reap economies, thus enabling firms to focus on their areas of core competence.

