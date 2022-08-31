Dewas: Vikram Singh Pawar felicitated for organising Tiranga Yatra

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas maharaj Vikram Singh Pawar, mayor Geeta Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and newly elected members of the civic body were felicitated by Rupesh Chourasiya group for conducting the Tiranga Yatra. It spread the message of peace and communal harmony among citizens.

On the occasion, Pawar addressed the event. MLA Rajmata Gayatri Raje Pawar was present as the chief guest. The event was conducted by poet Shashikant Yadav while Vinay Sangate proposed a vote of thanks.

Vimukta Jan Jati Day celebrated

As part of the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes day, colourful cultural programmes were presented by the students of Deoli Dhanighati Tonkkala hostel. During the event, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, Vimukt, public representative Vikram Singh Choudhary marked their presence. Students were given prizes for the various competitions organised at the block level.

Addressing the event, additional collector Kavche said that the State Government has been dedicatedly working towards economic, social and educational upliftment of the denotified tribes. Rupesh Chaurasia presented mementoes to the guests as a mark of respect. The event was conducted by superintendent Sharad Tiwari while superintendent Shivani Sirolia expressed a vote of thanks.