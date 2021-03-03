Dewas: Residents raise protest for not receiving drinking water for which they paid 3 years back

Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Khachrod are still waiting for water supply though the municipality took Rs 2,500 from residents three years back for the new water connection.

The Congress party workers along with residents staged protest at municipality office here on Tuesday and demanded that drinking water should be supplied to residents as they have paid the money. The protest was led by former councillor Narayan Mandavliya.

The protesters told municipality officials that under drinking water scheme worth Rs 22 crore, the municipality has laid pipelines but there is no water supply.

The residents have warned of fierce agitation if the residents who paid Rs 2,500 don’t get drinking water. They registered protest before chief municipal officer Sanjay Shrivastav. City Youth Congress president Shahrukh Khan, Dilip Dhakad, Dinesh Mehta and other Congress activists were present on the occasion.