Madhya Pradesh: Irked over frequent road mishaps, villagers in Khachrod stage protest, demand speed breakers wherein required

Khachrod: Frequent road accident on Ujjain – Jaora state highway No 31 triggered outrage among the villagers from Farnakhedi village near Khachrod. They staged protest resulting in chakka jam on Friday morning. Villagers continued their protest for four-long hours resulting in long queues of vehicles on both the side of road.

The outrage started after one 35-year-old Prakash Patidar, son of Badrilal Patidar of Farnakhedi village was gravely injured in a road accident which happened around 7 am on Friday when a rashly driven car dashed Patidar’s motorcycle from rear end.

Car dragged Patidar and his motorcycle for 50 metre. Beside Patidar, five persons who were in the car also suffered injury in the accident. They all were taken to the civil hospital, from where they were referred to Jaora, while Patidar who was seriously injured was taken to Nagda’s Janseva Hospital.

Irked by the frequent accidents, villagers of Farnakhedi village staged protest and demanded immediate speed breakers on the road. Villagers claimed that many a times they submitted application to the administrative officials and attempted to draw their attention towards the problem but to no avail.

Road which passing through the village reports major accident on every third day, but no one ready to listen our plight, villagers said.

As soon as sub-divisional magistrate from Khachrod Purshottam Kumar came to know about chakka jam, SDM immediately called officials of Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Corporation from Ujjain and directed them to construct speed breakers at different spots on the road in the village.