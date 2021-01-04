Panvel: One dead, two injured in road accident on old Mumbai-Pune highway

A 29-year-old woman died and two others were injured after they were hit by a trailer on the old Mumbai-Pune highway at Panvel in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepali Vittimal, a resident of Mumbra. The two other injured identified, as Muzammil Rauf, 22, and Yasmin Ansari, 22, all residents of Mumbra. Police said that they along with four others had gone Lonavala for a picnic and the accident took place while returning.

A police official from Panvel city police station said, “Muzammil and Yashmin were travelling on a two-wheeler. Deepali was travelling with the other four members of the group in an auto.

Meanwhile, around 5 am, the auto rickshaw stopped at CNG station for a refill near Panvel.

Muzammil and Yashmin were waiting along the highway outside the gas station. After a while Deepali felt suffocated inside the auto and she came out of it to have a conversation with Muzammil and Yashmin. That was when a trailer, which was also coming towards Panvel from Pune side, hit the three of them.”

“All three of them suffered injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Deepali was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors there. Muzammil and Yashmin were later shifted to another private hospital at Taloja and they are now stable,” he said.

The trailer driver Omraj Anuragi, 33, who had fled the spot just after the accident surrendered to the police station. He was booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.