e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas officials join meeting regarding parking and route arrangement in "Mahakal Lok"

Dewas officials join meeting regarding parking and route arrangement in "Mahakal Lok"

During this, various officials of Indore and Dewas including district collector Chandramouli Shukla, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, ASP Manjit Singh Chawla and others were present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A video conference regarding parking and route arrangement in "Mahakal Lok", Ujjain was conducted by Ujjain division commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Monday. During this, various officials of Indore and Dewas including district collector Chandramouli Shukla, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, ASP Manjit Singh Chawla and others were present. 

Addressing the meeting, commissioner Yadav gave detailed information and instructions regarding parking and route arrangement of buses loaded with devotees visiting "Mahakal Lok" for its inauguration. He asked to keep a medical kit in buses along with proper arrangements of drinking water and edibles. He also guided the authorities to write the name of the district, bus number and driver's phone number on the buses.

Reportedly, about 10 thousand devotees from the district will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Mahakal Corridor. For this, 200 buses have been arranged by the administration to transport them. To celebrate the inauguration ceremony, religious programmes are also organised at various temples of the city. Similarly, programmes will be organised in Khategaon, Bagli, Sonkach and other areas.

Read Also
Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital doctors save man’s vision after 3-hr complex surgery
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: 'Shri Mahakal Lok' inauguration; Preparations complete for PM's visit today

Ujjain: 'Shri Mahakal Lok' inauguration; Preparations complete for PM's visit today

Ujjain: Police get vital clues to crack gang of thieves

Ujjain: Police get vital clues to crack gang of thieves

Ujjain: Shiv Leela on the the coins of Ujjaini

Ujjain: Shiv Leela on the the coins of Ujjaini

Ujjain: Congress comes out with details of Mahakal department plan launched during Nath's regime

Ujjain: Congress comes out with details of Mahakal department plan launched during Nath's regime

Mhow: Research of three students adjudged best

Mhow: Research of three students adjudged best