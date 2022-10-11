Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A video conference regarding parking and route arrangement in "Mahakal Lok", Ujjain was conducted by Ujjain division commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Monday. During this, various officials of Indore and Dewas including district collector Chandramouli Shukla, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, ASP Manjit Singh Chawla and others were present.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner Yadav gave detailed information and instructions regarding parking and route arrangement of buses loaded with devotees visiting "Mahakal Lok" for its inauguration. He asked to keep a medical kit in buses along with proper arrangements of drinking water and edibles. He also guided the authorities to write the name of the district, bus number and driver's phone number on the buses.

Reportedly, about 10 thousand devotees from the district will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Mahakal Corridor. For this, 200 buses have been arranged by the administration to transport them. To celebrate the inauguration ceremony, religious programmes are also organised at various temples of the city. Similarly, programmes will be organised in Khategaon, Bagli, Sonkach and other areas.