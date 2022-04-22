Dewas News Row: Anti-drug rally held in Dewas; Cop goes incognito to survey law and order

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The district authorities organised an anti-drug rally to save youths from drug abuse and addiction. District Legal Services Authority secretary Niharika Singh said the rally had been taken out to mark an ‘Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign Week’ that was organised by the city authorities from April 18 to 24. The rally started at the district hospital where the people shouted anti-drugs slogans which could be heard at all major squares of the city. The rally went back through Sayaji Dwar to its original spot where citizens took the oath never to lose the fight against drugs.

The rally was attended by fifth district judge Vishnu Kumar Soni, district hospital doctors, nursing staff, Gayatri Parivar’s district coordinator, Pramod Nihale, Subhash Chandra Jain, Hazari Lal Chauhan, Manish Mahajan and District Legal Services Authority employees.

The event was organised under the instructions of the MP State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority, Dewas, chairman Prabhat Kumar Mishra, in collaboration with Dewas District Hospital and the Gayatri Parivar.

Amaltas Special School Summer Camp ends

Amaltas Hospital’s Special School organised a Summer Camp that ended on Thursday. At the concluding event, the children enjoyed themselves as they participated in drawing, dancing and various play-zone activities after which they were provided with snacks. A felicitation ceremony also took place at the event.

The chief guest at the event was chief judicial magistrate Niharika Singh and the event was conducted under the guidance of hospital chairman Mayank Singh Bhadoriya. Rachna Gaur, women and child development welfare coordinator Seema Sikarwar, dean Sharadchandra Wankhede, medical superintendent Prashant, COO Jagat Rawat, Vijay Jat, Sharmila Mittal, Sagar Mudgal, Chandni, Preeti Malviya, Madan Sharma, Jatin Chaure and many nursing staff and Anganwadi workers attended the programme.

The event had begun under the guidance of the collector and officials from the department of women and child development. At the end, Jaya Verma proposed the vote of thanks.

Cop goes incognito to survey law and order

The police superintendent went incognito and conducted sting operations throughout the city to sniff out any drugs or illegal substances racket.

To check up on the city’s law and order, the police superintendent personally took a night stride across the city’s street on Wednesday. The official was indistinguishable from any other civilian without his uniform as he listened to citizens’ issues. He covered various areas across the city in a span of three hours.

At Kalani Bagh, he asked pedestrians about their thoughts on the city police. He also went to the Sanskar Hospital area to conduct sting operations based on rumours of drug-peddlers hanging around the locality. He also gave instructions for cooler installations at the Malipur and Nayapura Police Help Centres. Last, he travelled on foot to Pathankua, where he checked up on various shops and milk booths and also gave instructions related to police movements.

Apprentice fair held at Govt ITI College

An apprentice fair was organised on the Dewas Government ITI College premises in which 14 establishments of Dewas district participated. The event was conducted under the instructions of collector Chandramouli Shukla and the directorate of skill development. About 227 trainees participated in the apprentice fair of whom 84 were selected. Along with the company representatives, NSTI(W) Indore’s assistant director, Saket Kumar, Namita Chaurasia, ITI college principal Ashok Kumar Rawal, junior apprentice adviser Walter Ritesh, nodal placement officer Atul Sharma and Shailendra Kumar Sharma were present at the event.

