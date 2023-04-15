Dewas News Diary: Khatu Shyam Seva Samiti to hold programme

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day religious programme on Lord Khatu Shyam will be conducted by Shree Khatu Shyam Seva Samiti at Shyam Vatika Colony Baug on April 15 and 16. Samiti member Amit Pandit said that programmes like Pavitra Jyot Darshan, Khatu Shyam Shringar, Darbar Darshan, Akhand Paath and dance drama on Lord would be organised by the committee. Lord Shyam would also be offered Chappan Bhog.

Khatu Shyam Akhand Paath along with dance drama would be performed by Sandeep Sultania and troupe from Kolkata on April 15. 250 couples will attend the Akhand Paath and Chappan Bhog would be offered after that. On April 16, melodious Bhajans would be presented by Bhajan singers Dwarka Mantri of Dewas and Sanjay Parikh of Jaipur. The committee has urged all devout people to take advantage of the two-day event by attending in large numbers.

Civic chairman pays tribute to Ambedkar

On the 132nd birth anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, municipality chairman Ravi Jain paid tribute to him by garlanding his statue at Ujjain Road Tiraha. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ambedkar who was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and politician and best known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Jain said. He added that on this day, people pay their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events. Hence, the programme was organised.

It’s a ‘Mishra’ affair as DFO

Former divisional forest officer (DFO) PN Mishra handed over charges to new DFO Pradeep Mishra. PN Mishra had been transferred to Madhya Pradesh Forest headquarters in Bhopal. He wished for a happy and successful tenure of newly appointed DFO Pradeep Mishra. Range Association of Dewas also welcomed DFP Pradeep with a bouquet.

While assuming charge, DFO Pradeep highlighted the importance of forest protection and removing encroachments from forest areas. He also emphasised on production and processing of bamboo crops under one district one product (ODOP).