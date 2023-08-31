 Dewas News Diary: Jewellers’ Association Meets Finance Minister
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Jewellers’ Development Welfare Association of Madhya Pradesh met finance minister Jagdish Deora under the guidance of president Sanjay Jain. They also handed over a memorandum demanding non-implementation of the state government's right to implement an e-way bill on the value of more than Rs 2lakh to be implemented by the Central government in Madhya Pradesh from September 1.

Jain said that the jewellery industry of Madhya Pradesh and the jewellers as well as the goldsmiths will have to face many problems. Due to the implementation of e-way bill, the jewellery industry would suffer a lot and it would be difficult to do business. The association demanded the finance minister to immediately issue a co-operative licence and call a panchayat of all the traders of MP bullion. General secretary Santosh Saraf, secretary Rishi Soni, executive member Manohar Soni and others were present.

DDA’s 171st meeting ends

FP Photo

The 171st board meeting of Dewas Development Authority (DDA) was held under the chairmanship of DDA president Rajesh Yadav. In the meeting, after discussing with the officers of the municipal corporation, electricity board and the forest board, included in the authority board regarding urban development, a plan was made to propose various works.

On this occasion, CEO Abhishek Sharma along with other members of the board and officers were present. Yadav took the fourth board meeting of his tenure with the officials. In this meeting, a plan was made to build an entrance gate to the city on the lines of Ujjain. In this, a plan was prepared to construct Maa Tulja Gate on Bhopal Road and Chamunda Gate on Indore Road. The development of Manduk Pushkar was also discussed in the meeting. Several DDA members were present.

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials...
