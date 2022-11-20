Dewas: Naveen, Manisha wins men and women marathon

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The second marathon Olympic- 2022 was flagged off by Vikram Singh Puar, president of the Dewas Olympic Association from Kushabhau Thakre Stadium on Sunday. the marathon concluded at Tukojirao Pawar Indoor Stadium on Bhopal Road. According to association joint secretary Hemendra Nigam and treasurer Vishal Sharma, the run was completed in the presence of MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal, municipal corporation chairman Ravi Jain, and others. The first and second position in the men's category was secured by Naveen Chouhan from Indore and Rahul Sisodia from Bhopal respectively. Similarly, Dewas residents Manisha and Muskaan Kushwaha won the first and second place in the women's category. An amount of 11, 000 rupees to the first position holder and 5, 000 to the runners-up was given by the municipality. On this occasion, the players who raised the district’s name high in national and international competitions were also honoured. Mehak Patel was honoured for excellent performance in rugby, Avni Vishnani for dancesport, Bhumika Verma for badminton, Samridhi Karate for basketball, and others. District Olympic Association secretary Anwar Khan conducted the programme and Vishnu Verma proposed a vote of thanks.