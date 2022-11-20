Dewas: 'Crackdown on people using illegal water connections'

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan called a review meeting regarding the drinking water survey 2022 and groundwater conservation on Saturday. In the meeting, the quality of drinking water being supplied in the city, making sewage water reusable through the treatment plant, cleanliness of ponds, and rainwater harvesting methods were discussed. Commissioner instructed the officials of the water department to maintain the quantity and quality of water of Kshipra river along with Rajanal pond as per the service benchmark.

He also ordered authorised officials to form a team and take action against people who are using illegal water connections. He guided the construction of rainwater harvesting plants to recharge the groundwater. He asked the officer to connect people with Nal Jal Yojana by installing taps in each and every household. The PWD department of the corporation was instructed to clean the ponds of the city and to conduct a regular drinking water survey. On this occasion, corporation executive engineer Nagesh Verma, Indu Bharti, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, Saurabh Tripathi, and others were also present.

Read Also Dewas: Collector distributes electric vehicle