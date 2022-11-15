Dewas: Collector distributes electric vehicle

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a generous move, district collector Rishav Gupta in collaboration with the Red Cross and social organisation distributed battery-operated vehicle (e-vehicle) to Ramgopal Lodi, a resident of Kajlivan Newri village.

Before distributing the vehicle, the collector accorded a warm welcome to Sheikh and extended warm wishes. Upon receiving the e-vehicle, Lodhi extended gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and collector Gupta.

He said that he is elated to receive the battery- operated vehicle through the government scheme. With the help of the vehicle, it would be much easier for him to commute from one place to another. Notably, the cost of the electric vehicle is Rs 47k.

On this occasion, district panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chauhan, social justice department officer Sapna Kharte, members of the Red Cross Society RC Paliwal, RC Mundra, RC Sharma, KK Dhoot and other concerned officials were present.