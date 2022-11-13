e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Women and Child Development Department's schemes reviewed

CEO Chouhan guided the department personnel to solve the 169 pending complaints of the CM Helpline number on a priority basis

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting on the schemes run by the Women and Child Development Department in the district was held under the chairmanship of chief executive officer, district panchayat Prakash Singh Chouhan in the panchayat meeting room.

Here, CEO Chouhan reviewed the progress of the schemes. He took plan-wise information on departmental schemes and instructed the officials to achieve 100 per cent target. He also guided the department personnel to solve the 169 pending complaints of the CM Helpline number on a priority basis.

Chouhan also reviewed the list of beneficiaries of nutritional diet. Then he took stock of the developments in Chief Minister Bal Arogya Samvardhan Karyakram/Poshan Mission, incomplete buildings under MGNREGA, and ordered the completion of work as soon as possible.

