Dewas: Moghe enthrals with muscial performance

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
DEWAS: A programme was organised by Maharashtra Samaj, Dewas as part of Sharad Purnima celebrations. Indore's singer Prashant Moghe delivered an excellent musical performance. He enthralled everyone with his splendid presentation of khayal singing, theatrical songs, bhajans, ghazals, bhavgeet etc.

The event was inaugurated by the committee's trustee and member Prakash Korde by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. According to society spokesperson Atul Madhav, Prashant Moghe was honoured with a memento by president Deepak Karpe. The event was conducted by Prerna Diwan and a vote of thanks was proposed by Milind Vaidya.

