Dewas: Youth festival held at Government Science College

DEWAS: Youth festival 2022 was organised in Tukojirao Pawar Government Science College, Dewas. The programme was inaugurated by principal Dr Madhavi Mathur and youth festival in-charge Dr Mamta Pathrade by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. A quiz competition held on this occasion was won by Pramod Yadav, Deepak Ahirwar, and Ashul Carpenter. Similarly, Lakhan Bagana, Aarti Jhanwa, and Shatakshi Tiwari stood first in the rangoli-making competition.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Yuva Utsav Samiti headed by Dr Mamta Pathrade and Dr Shashi Solanki, Dr Manju Vyas, Prof Ganesh Kushwaha, Prof Megha Bajpai, and others as members.

Dewas soft tennis players excel in National Games

DEWAS: In the 36th National Games held in Ahmedabad, players of Dewas included in the state soft tennis team made the state proud by winning gold and silver medals in singles, doubles and team events. The team consisted of Jai Meena, Rajveer Nagar, Abhishek Parihar, and others from the city.

The coaches of the team were Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangate, Gaurav Kadam and Preeti Pawar. On these achievements, Ravi Kumar Gupta, director, Sports and Welfare Department, Bhopal and others congratulated the players and wished them a bright future.

Programme organised on importance of Hindi

DEWAS: A programme was conducted in the city in the context of the translation of various academic courses and other technical subjects, including medicine in the mother tongue (Hindi).

Addressing the programme, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Rajiv Khandelwal said that for Indians, Hindi is the language of pride and self-respect. Regarding this, we should translate all the textbooks in Hindi too.

In the programme, eminent educationist and former administrative officer Vijay Srivastava described Hindi as a very simple language to learn as compared to others. The programme was conducted by Sanjay Joshi and a vote of thanks was proposed by Divya Nigam. On this occasion, Rajesh Tiwari, Praveen Jadoun, Manohar Solanki, Vandana Goyal, and others were also present.