Dewas: Meeting held on MP Foundation Day preparation

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting on preparation of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day was chaired by the municipal deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya at the civic body’s meeting room. On the instruction of commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, district education officer HL Khushal Singh, sports officer Hemant Suvir, Maharani Chimnabai School principal Divya Nigam and other dignitaries prepared a list of activities to be performed during the occasion. The deputy commissioner informed that the state foundation will be celebrated from November 1 to 7 under which various cultural and sports activities will be conducted in the state. Students from different schools will participate in sports activities like marathon, malkhamb and other events. Along with this, singing and dancing competitions will also be organised.

