Dewas: Medal winners in international tourneys felicitated

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Medal winners in the recently held World Soft tennis Championships and International Speed Skating Championships were felicitated by district Collector Chandramauli Shukla upon arrival in the city.

Secretary of State Soft Tennis Association and Indian team coach and Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangte said that players hailing from Dewas won many medals in World Soft Tennis Championships and International Speed Skating Championships recently held in Pattaya, Thailand. Gaurav Kadam won the gold medal in soft tennis doubles, Abhishek Parihar won a silver medal in mixed doubles, bronze in doubles and team events, Yashpal Singh Pawar won bronze in doubles and team events, Aadhya Tiwari won the gold medal in singles, silver in mixed doubles and Tushita Singh won bronze medals in singles and doubles.

In International Speed Skating Championships, Tanmay Mehta won a silver medal in 1,000 metres and bronze medals in 300 and 500 metres. While addressing, Collector Shukla told that players here are making the state and country proud at the international level. It is a matter of great pride that due to the splendid hard work of the sportspersons, the country is shining at the international level. During this, MLA Dewas Gayatri Raje Pawar, union president Gauri Singh, BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal, former president TextBook Corporation RaisinghSendhav, Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, Radheshyam Solanki, councillor Rajesh Yadav and others extended warm wished to players on their achievement and encouraged them to perform well in the future.