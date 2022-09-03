Mhow: Youth injured by speedily-driven bus; know more about city incidents

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was seriously injured on Friday when he was hit by a bus travelling at a high speed and coming from Pithampur towards Mhow. The bus hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into the wall of the Infantry School. The injured were referred to Indore. Earlier, passengers of the bus including women had protested about the high speed of the bus but their complaints were ignored. These buses that travel between Indore, Mhow and Pithampur are often seen travelling at great speed.

Lure of selfie cost man his life

A 32-year-old resident of Ganesh Colony Pardesipura was killed while taking a selfie. According to Badgonda police, Naveen son of Mohanlal Namdev was taking a selfie on top of a railway tunnel at Patalpani, 8 km away from the town, when he slipped and fell into a ditch more than 100 feet deep and died.

Pithampur (Mhow): Body found in quarry

A crushed corpse was recovered from a stone quarry behind a factory in Sulawad, located in Sector No. 3 of the Pithampur Industrial Area. The body had sharp stone marks. Bagdun Police is investigating the cause of the murder. In-charge Taresh Soni told that the deceased has been identified as Aniket. The police further said that Karan Singh son of Balu Singh Makwana had made viral indecent photos of a girl from Betma. He then called Aniket, the girl’s brother on the pretext of deleting the photos near a factory and crushed his head with a heavy stone. The accused threw the body in a water body in a bid to hide evidence of murder.

