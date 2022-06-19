Dewas: Marriage doesn't change woman's social category

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch candidate from Siroliya Gram Panchayat is grabbing attention. Their love marriage which took place around 15 years ago is in the news after her recent nomination to the post of Sarpanch.

As per details, Siroliya Gram Panchayat which is located around 20 km away from Dewas has been shaped by Khati community which comes under the OBC category. But this seat has been reserved for an ST category woman. As many as four candidates staked claims to the post of sarpanch.

Manisha Nirale, a tribal woman who belongs to the ST category has also filed a nomination for the post of sarpanch which has startled the villagers. Manisha is married to Shekhar Choudhary, a driver, a residence of Siroliya village, belonging to the Khati community.

Their marriage around 15 years ago had kicked up a storm and received backlash from family members. But he brought her to the village and had two daughters.

Ahead of the recent announcement of polls, Khati community members decided to boycott polls as a mark of protest and held a public gathering to discuss electoral issues. It was later decided that Manisha can be fielded to the post of sarpanch as she belongs to ST.

Following her nomination, several questions were raised as to how Khati community members can contest for ST reserved category. However, the returning officer found the nomination to be legitimate after scrutiny of the documents.

The total population of Siroliya village is around ten thousand including 4,200 registered voters. The village lacks basic amenities such as proper drainage and roads.