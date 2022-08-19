Dewas: Important projects discussed in first Mayor-in-Council meeting

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal chaired the first meeting of the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) at the Municipal Corporation meeting hall. In the meeting, the projects prepared for the development of the city were approved.

Along with this, complete information about the construction works project of inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) under Chief Minister's urban area infrastructure scheme was given by Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan.

MiC members also discussed the detailed project report (DPR) of the water resource, Swachh Bharat urban scheme, collection and disposal of garbage from house to house, construction and demolition waste management, and commercial establishments in Dewas city.

MiC member Jitendra Makwana also highlighted the water drainage system while talking about the ongoing National Highway road construction followed by the project of the Bilawali drain. On this occasion, council secretary and deputy commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki, departmental officers Arun Mehta, NageshwarVerma, JagdishVerma, and others were also present.