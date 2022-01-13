Dewas: Farmers get continuous benefits from bamboo crop for a long period

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To promote bamboo farming under ìOne District - One Productî scheme in Dewas district, a workshop was organised for farmers here.

Principal secretary (forest) Ashok Varnwal, district collector Chandramouli Shukla, principal chief conservator of forest Ramesh Kumar Gupta, additional principal chief conservator of forest Uttam Kumar Subuddhi, additional principal chief conservator of forests Kamalita Mohanta, DFO PN Mishra, district panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chouhan, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache and other officers and farmers of the district were present.

In the workshop, principal secretary Varnwal said that there is a fear of damage to other crops at the time of a natural disaster, but bamboo crop does not get spoiled in any season. Bamboo farming can be done at less expenditure.

Plant bamboo at a distance of three meters, so that along with bamboo cultivation, you can also plant other crops. The farmers get continuous benefits for a long period from the bamboo crop. He said that instead of fencing with cement poles in the fields and other places, bamboo can be used as fencing at a low cost. Farmer can plant 625 saplings in one hectare, and they can buy bamboo plants from government nurseries, said Varnwal.

In the workshop, collector Shukla said that the farmers of Dewas district are being motivated to plant bamboo on the bunds of the fields, due to which the farmer will be able to take bamboo crop at a low cost along with other crops. The maintenance of the bamboo crop is also less and there is no harm to the environment from bamboo as well.

Collector Shukla said that about 3800 such farmers of Dewas district have been identified. Farmers whose agricultural land is in Dewas district and they are residing in other districts, have been encouraged to take up bamboo cultivation with less cost and less maintenance.

In the workshop, farmers were informed that the first harvesting of the bamboo crop takes place in four to five years. Bamboo grows up to 40-60 feet in height. A yield of 60 to 75 tonnes is possible in one acre. The present purchase of bamboo is Rs 255 per quintal. In the cultivation of bamboo, an income of up to Rs 1.25 lakh is possible in the beginning from one acre. Bamboo purchase rate is increasing by three per cent every four years.

