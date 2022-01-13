Indore: 6,847 patients in 12 days, but also 1,508 recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the daily number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 1,100 mark, it is very fortunate that the number of people recovering from the disease is also increasing swiftly. As many as 1,104 Covid cases were found positive on Wednesday, but the number of patients recovered has also increased to above 300 (total 309).

The spread of Covid-19 has been swift in the past few days as over 6,800 patients were found positive. However, the number of patients recovered since January 1 is also 1,508.

Moreover, the number of cases admitted to hospitals is also low as 90 per cent of the total patients are in home isolation. The number of patients at the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre is also not more than 120.

According to doctors, most of the patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and they recover in 5-7 days after being infected. The highest number of patients who recovered in a single day during the second wave of Covid-19 was 2,697 on May 4. The total number of active cases in the city was 5,620 on January 12.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:23 AM IST