Dewas: Economic Offences Wing arrests computer operator in Hatpipliya tehsil office while talking bribe

Hatpipalya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing Ujjain unit staff arrested a computer operator in Hatpipliya tehsil office on Thursday following complaints that he did nothing without taking bribe.

Complainant Ganesh Jat, resident Digod had applied for mutation in his land documents about four months back. But no action was taken on his application. Recently, Jat approached tehsil office again. Computer operator Sachin Vishwakarma demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 from Jat to do the work.

Ganesh Jat complained about this to Economic Offences Wing, which confirmed the case from crime branch. The case was found to be true. Complainant was sent to the tehsil office with Rs 10,000 smeared with chemicals. Accused Sachin was caught red handed with currency notes and was taken into police custody.

He was later released on bail. Economic Offences Wing officer Ajay Kaithwas said further action will be taken on whatever facts will come to fore during investigation.