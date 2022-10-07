Dewas: DGP feted for successful management of Navratri 

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Director general of police, Sudhir Kumar Saksena along with his wife were felicitated by the Maa Chamunda Seva Committee for ensuring elaborate security arrangements at temples, besides security at Garba venues during the nine-day Navratri festival.

District Collector Chandramouli Shukla, superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh, Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, RameshwarJalodia, Narendra Mishra and other dignitaries accorded a warm welcome to the DG and his wife by presenting a chunari, turban and garland.

Saksena expressed his gratitude to the Maa Chamunda Seva Committee for their cooperation in crowd management. The information was shared by committee member RameshwarJalodiya.