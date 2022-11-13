Dewas: Career guidance session held in Narayan Vidya Mandir No 1

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A career guidance session was conducted in Sri Narayan Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, Dewas on Saturday to guide students of Class 12 about how to enrol in higher education.

According to the in charge of school' s Swami Vivekanand Career Cell KK Mishra, the counsellor of Azmi Premji Foundation, Tabbassum Khan guided the students about how they can take take admission in colleges of Bengaluru and Bhopal run by the foundation. The programme was presided over by school principal KC Gupta.

Addressing the students, Gupta also encouraged the students to tak help from the foundation. On this occasion, Mirza Mushahid, Manohar Patel, Anuj Jaiswal, and others were also present. The function was conducted by KK Mishra and a vote of thanks was proposed by Anis Sheikh.