Dewas: Anti-tobacco workshop to help curb tobacco sale, advertisement

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To educate citizen about ill-effects of tobacco consumption, State Voluntary Health Association in collaboration with International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) organised an anti-tobacco workshop on Wednesday.

Programme officer Babu Sharma informed the participants about the burden of tobacco use across the district. He also briefed participants about NTCP and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 and added that the main objective of organising workshop was to engage key stakeholders such as senior government officials in building capacity of stakeholders and get a better understanding regarding enforcement of the provisions of the COTPA -2003 and to implement the Tobacco control programme.

Necessary instructions were given to officers to make sure that city doesnít carry hoardings or any other form of outdoor advertising event promoting tobacco products. They were also instructed to ensure that there were no tobacco or cigarette shops within 100 yards of schools. No shops or stall was allowed to sell these products outside the school. Zonal officers should be appointed as nodal officer to ensure tobacco control in the area. The workshop was attended by various zonal officers, health officers of Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:44 PM IST