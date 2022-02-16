Bhopal: With offline exam from tomorrow prohibitory orders too return to centres

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) deciding to hold offline examinations for class 10 and 12 the prohibitory orders too have returned back to exam centres.

On Wednesday, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to conduct free and fair exams.

According to the schedule, the exams will conclude on March 12.

There are as many as 104 exam centres in Bhopal. As per the prohibitory orders, except the candidate writing the examination and those engaged in examination duties like school staff, supervisor, inspection team members, people carrying examination materials etc, no one will be allowed to enter the periphery of 200 meter from the examination centre.

In the restricted area no one can use a public address system and no one can carry or display weapons of any kind.

The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India and state government will have to be followed by all.

In Bhopal district, there are 13 extra sensitive and six sensitive exam centres.

Giving the reason behind the order the district collector said, “Some antisocial elements can appear in groups at the exam centres to prevent students from giving exams or create hurdles in their way as a result of which breach of peace can’t be ruled out.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:33 PM IST