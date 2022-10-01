Dewas: Anganwadi workers take one-day mass holiday

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 02:13 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Anganwadi workers of Dewas took a one-day mass holiday protesting to fulfil their already mentioned demands. Notably, the Anganwadi Sangh has been continuously reaching out to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the last several months regarding this but, nothing has changed.

Hence, the doors of Anganwadis were locked and a mass-holiday was taken by the workers on the call of Anganwadi Sangh. Along with this, one more memorandum has been submitted addressing CM Chouhan. It has been mentioned in the memorandum that if their legitimate demands were not heard, then after 15 days they will stage a fierce protest in state capital Bhopal. Their demands include providing pension to workers after retirement and declaring them as government employees among others.

