Dewas: Youth festival held in girls college

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A youth festival was conducted at Maharani Pushpmala Raje Pawar Government Girls' College by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dewas to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event was guided by college principal Shobha Sudras.

Initially, it was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. During the programme, various competitions were organised for the students to raise their creativity level. In this, Swati Jat secured first position in drawing competition. Similarly, Laxmi Bairagi got first prize in poem recitation. On the other hand, the mobile photography competition was won by Abhishri Parmar. The selected participants will also attend the programme organised at Malhar Smriti Mandir on October 1. On this occasion, Dr V S Goyal, Dr Vandana Mishra, Dr G D Soni, Dr Anita and others were also present.