MP: Dewas Pride Day celebrations end with Kanya Pujan-Bhojan

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of the city's Pride Day celebrations, a Kanya Pujan-Bhojan" programme was organised at Police Parade Ground, Dewas on Wednesday. In the programme, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal, chairman Ravi Jain, and collector Chandramouli Shukla performed Kanya Pujan. On this occasion, about 5,100 small girls were worshipped and fed food. During this, public representatives, commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, IAS (Trainee) Prateek Rao and other officers were also present.

The first Pride Day of Dewas was celebrated in a grand manner. From now, every year the city will celebrate its Pride Day during Navratri. The celebrations of Pride Day started on September 26 with Maha Arti and fireworks at Police Parade Ground. On the second day, Chunari Yatra was taken out from the Kushabhau Thakre Stadium to Mata Tekri in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The Yatra was also accorded a grand welcome by social organisations at various places.