Dewas: 21-year-old man's body taken in garbage vehicle for last rites, Congress condemns act

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 21-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide, was taken for last rites in a garbage vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, prompting the local civic administration to suspend its health official and terminate the services of three temporary employees.

The incident took place in Sonkatch town on Saturday following which a video of it went viral on social media. In the video, some civic employees were purportedly seen dumping the body in an empty garbage vehicle.

The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP over the incident, but the ruling party said immediate action was taken by local civic authorities.