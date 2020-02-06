Mumbai: Body of man missing found in suitcase in a garbage site

The case of a 40-year-old man, who was reported missing since February 4, took a tragic turn on Thursday morning when his body was found in a suitcase in a garbage site nearby Dombivli road.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Umesh Pandurang Patil (40) who was residing with his wife and son at Kopri area in Thane. He was a retired stenographer from Mumbai Session court.

According to the police, he was missing since February 4. His family members launched a search that proved futile. Later they approached the Kopri police station and booked a missing case.

Rajendra Mungekar, senior police inspector from Vishnu nagar police station said, "An auto rickshaw driver alerted us after he noticed that one suitcase was lying in a garbage site nearby. He went to see the suitcase and found the dead body. We rushed to the spot and took his body to Shashtri nagar hospital for post mortem. Later we alerted the family members."

He further said, "Prima facie, there aren’t any injury marks of sharp weapons on his body. There may be sustained internal body injuries. The further investigation is on".