Dengue Scare in Indore: 4 more kids tested dengue positive, total 144

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No relief seems in sight from the menace of rising dengue cases as 14 more people tested positive on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 663.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 14 people— including 11 males and 3 females —were found dengue-positive on Monday.

“We’re continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district and also taking action against people upon finding dengue larvae. People can prevent the disease by taking precautions against mosquito bites by following simple steps, such as using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, and such others,” Dr Patel said.

Out of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 395 were males while 268 weres female, including 144 children. “There are a total of 17 active cases in the city out of whom 9 have been admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Health officials on holiday

The increasing number of dengue cases in the city seems not to be a concern for health officials as they were on holiday for two days. The malaria wing and Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme of the health department were on holiday due to which no cases were reported on Tuesday. No larvae survey was also conducted in the city for the past two days.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:42 AM IST