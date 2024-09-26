Deadline Approaches: GST Data Older Than September 2017 Will Be Removed From Portal Starting October 1

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of viewing data of GST return filed 7 years ago on GST portal is going to end from October 1. It means that data older than September 2017 will be deleted from October 1. However, traders are suggested to preserve their data as per requirement.

According to official information of the office of State GST Commissioner, as per GST portal data policy, data for view of taxpayers will be retained for seven years only. Therefore, the same data policy is being implemented on GST portal. Thus, return data beyond 7 years will not be available for taxpayers to view.

Accordingly, on August 1 return filed for July 2017 has been archived and on September 1, data for August 2017 has been archived. Further, this data archival is going to be a monthly activity hence on October 1 data of September 2017 shall be taken down from the GST portal and so on and so forth.

Hence, taxpayers are hereby advised to download their relevant data from the GST portal for any future reference, if required. It has also been said that under Section 39 (11) of CGST Act, 2017 implemented with effect from October 1, 2023 Central Tax dated July 31, 2023 provides that taxpayers shall not be allowed to file GST returns after the expiry of a period of three years from due date of furnishing the said return.