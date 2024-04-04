Daylight Robbery In Bank In MP's Dhar: Traders Demand Swift Action Against Brazen Women Thieves

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after two unidentified women thieves robbed one trader of Rs one lakh, traders in the Trimurti Colony area are on high alert. They demanded swift action against the thieves and sought more security in and around the area.

Wednesday incident, where one mandi trader Roshan Jain robbed of Rs one lakh inside the public sector bank in Trimurti Colony when Jain was busy in withdrawing money, raised security concern among the traders.

The theft, captured on the bank's CCTV cameras, have revealed the modus operandi of the thieves, who managed to flee within minutes. The police, examining the CCTV footage, discovered that the same women had attempted to target another businessman prior to the incidents.

Traders claimed that this was not the first incident, but the few minutes earlier one Deepa Enterprises representative Ankur Jaiswal narrowly escaped a theft attempt while withdrawing Rs five lakh from the bank. The quick-witted thief's plan was foiled due to a small cut in the bag, preventing the money from being stolen.

In response to these incidents, traders have submitted a memorandum to the Kotwali police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and urging banks to enhance security measures. Committee chairman Anant Aggarwal and Sachit Mukesh Rathore emphasised the need for increased security, including the deployment of guards and thorough scrutiny of individuals entering the premises.

The Kotwali police have initiated an investigation into the thefts, but the culprits remain at large. Traders and residents are calling for swift action to apprehend the thieves and ensure the safety of the community's financial transactions.