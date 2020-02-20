DAVV to hold common entrance test for different courses

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday decided to hold common entrance test for admission in courses offered by 11 teaching departments.
The departments include School of Law, IMS, EMRC, School of Commerce, School of Social Science, School of Data Sciences, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and IIPS and School of Pharmacy.
The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday. It was decided to remove traditional courses from CET and hold the entrance test only for professional courses.
CET committee chairman Ashutosh Mishra said they are in talks with national testing agency and some other software companies for conduct of CET in online mode.
