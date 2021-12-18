DAVV SPECIAL EXAMS: Today is last day for answer sheets submission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For students, who appeared in special supplementary exams conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in online open book mode, Saturday is the last date for submission of answer sheets.

Following the instructions by the Department of Higher Education, DAVV had conducted special supplementary exams for undergraduate students who had failed in one subject.

DAVV had uploaded question papers of all subjects in BA, BCom and BSc on its official website on December 13. Students were required to access the question papers and write exams in A4 size papers.

The students were allocated five days to write exams and submit the papers to their respective colleges. December 18 is the last date for submitting the answer books.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that the students who miss the deadline will be marked absent in the answer sheet. The colleges which are doubling up as collection centres would have to send answer books to university evaluation centres within 24 houses.

The university would engage about 200 teachers in the evaluation of answer books. The university stated that they would try to declare the results within 25 days.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:38 AM IST