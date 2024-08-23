DAVV, Mexican University Join Forces For IBCD; Two-Day International Event Begins Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To empower researchers and their studies in Data Analytics, Business Intelligence and Computational Mathematics, School of Data Science and Forecasting (SDSF), an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), in collaboration with Universidad Autonoma de Tamaulipas MEXICO is all set to host an international conference between August 23 and 24.

‘The International Conference on Business Intelligence, Computational Mathematics and Data Analytics (IBCD) 2024 is strategically positioned to navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape. It will offer a dynamic platform where both academic and industry experts can discuss crucial domains collectively. With a focus on applied intelligence across data science, mathematics, healthcare, cybersecurity and business analytics, the conference will serve as a driving force for transforming theoretical breakthroughs into practical, real-world solutions with meaningful societal impact,’ Prof VB Gupta, head of SDSF said.

The participants will be enlightened with the presence of global experts such as Fernando Ortiz-Rodriguez from Universidad Autónoma de Tamaulipas, Mexico, Dr Ram Babu, CEO, RSM GC Advisory and Advisor at The World Bank Group, Dr Anupam Jain, Dr Ashok Sharma, Dr KR Pardasani, Dr VP Saxena, Dr Tushar Banerjee, Dr Sanjay Tanwani, Dr Ratnesh Gupta, Dr Ugrasen Suman and Dr Pratosh Bansal along with representatives from the Gwalior Academy of Mathematical Sciences. The event will also include the official release of textbooks published by Springer and authored by Dr Shishir Kumar Shandilya, further enriching the academic resources available in this rapidly evolving field.

DAVV Integrated Courses: 3,200 Applications For 1,650 Seats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registration process for admission in 25 graduate-integrated courses run by 14 teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) ended on Thursday. The university has received around 3,200 applications for 1,650 seats. Among applicants, 1,300 are those students who had not chosen DAVV initially.

But they have participated in the counselling by submitting Google form. The university administration has sought the data of these students from NTA. After getting information of the students, the university will prepare the merit list. Ranking will be made on that basis. According to officials, the schedule of counselling will be released by August 28.