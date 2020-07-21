DAVV decides admission to physical education course sans fitness test

Indore: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has decided to admit students to its Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) course without fitness test.

“We have decided to admit students to BPES course without the necessary requirement of fitness test following coronavirus. We have planned to give admission to the student on production of fitness certificate,” said Prof Deepak Mehra, head, School of Physical Education.

He, however, stated that the final call on the matter will hinge on the Department of Higher Education (DHE) guidelines for admissions in session 2020-21.

“Owing to Covid-19 situation, we believe that the DHE will also dilute the condition of fitness test in Bachelor of Physical Education course conducted by colleges. However, if the DHE does not do away with the condition then we will also have to conduct fitness test,” he said.

It is to be noted that the fitness test is usually conducted by the university of students aspiring to take admission in physical education colleges.