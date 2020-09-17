DAVV commences open book exams for BBA, MBA

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya commenced open book exams for professional courses on Thursday with students complaining problems in downloading of question papers on the very first day.

The university uploaded papers in PDF format on a dedicated website from where the students downloaded the papers using computers, laptops and even mobile phones.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that they uploaded 138 papers of different subjects of professional courses like BBA, BCA, MBA, LLB, LLM etc in the morning. Each paper consisted of five questions each. Students are required to answer the questions in maximum 300 words before September 22 and submit the answer books.

Students from far-flung districts and other states can mail answer books through speed post to lead colleges. However, they need to post answer books before September 22.

Nearly 16000 students are taking the exams.