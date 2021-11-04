Dargah decorated for Diwali

Indore

There is Ram in Ramzan and Ali in Diwali. This is the strength of our country with unity in diversity. Indoreans too follow the same, rigorously, at the Hanuman Temple opposite the city zoo where there is Dargah Shareef of Hazrat Gularshawali which was decorated with lights on the occasion of Diwali.

The mujawar at the Dargah Shareef Liaqat Ali said that the Dargah is around 200 years old.

“Gualrshahwali Baba Sahab used to sit under the Gular tree which is still standing in the Dargah premises. His Dargah is made in the trunk of the tree where the devotees come and worship,” said Ali.

He also added that more than Muslims, Hindus come to the temple for worship.

“There are many followers of Baba Sahab who are coming for decades here as well as there are also few followers who are coming from generations, ” claimed Ali.

Near the Dargah Shareef, on the other side of the road, there is Lord Hanuman Temple where daily hundreds of devotees come for worship. There are also other Gods and Goddesses temples on the premises of the temple.

One of the devotees at the Dargah Shareef, Avinaah Jain, said, “I have been coming to this Dargah for the last 35 years. We worship here, offer flowers, and shirni to the mazar of baba. I also offer lobhan. On the occasion of Diwali I came here to worship and get blessings.”

Another devotee, Shefali Verma, said, “I have much faith in this dargah. My mother used to come here and now I also started coming here along with the Hanuman Ji temple. My many mannats have been fulfilled on this Dargah.”

Anirudh Shukla, one of the devotees said that when he was in school he started coming to the Dargah and now he is going to get married this month. He also presented the marriage invitation card to Khajrana Ganesh Temple and at this Dargah.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:01 PM IST